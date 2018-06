SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - Uruguay held a commanding 2-0 halftime lead over World Cup hosts Russia in the battle to top Group A on Monday courtesy of a Luis Suarez free kick and a Denis Cheryshev own goal.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Uruguay vs Russia - Samara Arena, Samara, Russia - June 25, 2018 Uruguay's Luis Suarez scores their first goal from a free kick REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Diego Laxalt’s shot came off Russian winger Cheryshev for the own goal and Russia’s job got all the harder when Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards after 36 minutes.

Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 with two wins.