Rostov-on-Don, Russia (Reuters) - Uruguay striker Luis Suarez scored in the 23rd minute to put his side up 1-0 at halftime after a tepid start against Saudi Arabia in the Group A game at Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 20, 2018 Uruguay's Luis Suarez scores their first goal REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Uruguay will qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament.