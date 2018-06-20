Uruguay turn to experienced players against Saudi Arabia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Uruguay (Reuters) - Uruguay are relying on experience for their second Group A game against Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena as they look to qualify for the knockout phase with one game to spare on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Egypt vs Uruguay - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 15, 2018 Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez in action REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Cristian Rodriguez, 32, and Carlos Sanchez, 33, have been named in the starting line-up with wingers Giorgian De Arrascaeta, 24, and Nahitan Nandez, 22, sliding to the substitutes’ bench.

Uruguay will qualify for the last-16 if they beat Saudi Arabia, a result that would also send hosts Russia through.