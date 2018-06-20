FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 20, 2018 / 2:11 PM / in 2 hours

Uruguay turn to experienced players against Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Uruguay (Reuters) - Uruguay are relying on experience for their second Group A game against Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena as they look to qualify for the knockout phase with one game to spare on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Egypt vs Uruguay - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 15, 2018 Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez in action REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Cristian Rodriguez, 32, and Carlos Sanchez, 33, have been named in the starting line-up with wingers Giorgian De Arrascaeta, 24, and Nahitan Nandez, 22, sliding to the substitutes’ bench.

Uruguay will qualify for the last-16 if they beat Saudi Arabia, a result that would also send hosts Russia through.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.