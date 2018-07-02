Uruguay's Cavani has swollen calf, not tear, as France loom

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has a painful calf swelling but not a muscle tear, the country’s football federation (FCF) said on Monday, increasing his chances of being fit for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final with France.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Uruguay vs Portugal - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 30, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo helps Uruguay's Edinson Cavani REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Cavani scored two brilliant goals against Portugal in Uruguay’s 2-1 last 16 victory on Saturday, before limping off with the assistance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now he is fighting for a full recovery so he can again lead the line with Luis Suarez against France in Nizhny Novgorod.

A scan showed swelling in Cavani’s left calf muscle but no torn fibers, the FCF said in a statement.

“The player remains in pain. He will continue to do individual work and rehabilitation. His evolution is being monitored,” it said. “The rest of the squad is fine.”