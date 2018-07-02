FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 6:07 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Uruguay's Cavani has swollen calf, not tear, as France loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (Reuters) - Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has a painful calf swelling but not a muscle tear, the country’s football federation (FCF) said on Monday, increasing his chances of being fit for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final with France.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Uruguay vs Portugal - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 30, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo helps Uruguay's Edinson Cavani REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Cavani scored two brilliant goals against Portugal in Uruguay’s 2-1 last 16 victory on Saturday, before limping off with the assistance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now he is fighting for a full recovery so he can again lead the line with Luis Suarez against France in Nizhny Novgorod.

A scan showed swelling in Cavani’s left calf muscle but no torn fibers, the FCF said in a statement.

“The player remains in pain. He will continue to do individual work and rehabilitation. His evolution is being monitored,” it said. “The rest of the squad is fine.”

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Ken Ferris

