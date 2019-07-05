Morgan says U.S likely to make a team decision on Trump invite

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Semi Final - England v United States - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 2, 2019 Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LYON, France (Reuters) - United States forward Alex Morgan said that any decision about whether to accept an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House would only come after Sunday’s World Cup final and would likely be a collective team choice.

U.S. winger Megan Rapinoe’s forceful comments that she would not attend any White House celebration prompted Trump to respond in a series of tweets and caused plenty of controversy.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s final against the Netherlands, Morgan said such talk had been premature but suggested such a visit was unlikely.

“I think we will make that decision after we finish Sunday’s game. I think there has been a lot of talk prematurely about the White House and about Trump but first we have to do business and then I think you guys know the answer to the question anyways,” she said.

An invitation from the president to celebrate at the White House is regularly offered to successful American sports teams and individuals, such as Olympic gold medalists.

Asked if she could imagine a situation where some players attended while others stayed away, Morgan said that was unlikely.

“I can’t say 100 percent but this team is very close and we have always made decisions together so I can’t really see us deciding to part in that way but at the same time if someone feels strongly then who are we to tell them to do or not do something,” she said.