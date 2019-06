Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group F - United States v Thailand - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 11, 2019 Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal with Megan Rapinoe REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

REIMS, France (Reuters) - Holders the United States began their World Cup campaign with a record 13-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday.

Striker Alex Morgan scored five goals as the U.S. began pursuit of a fourth world title in emphatic style.