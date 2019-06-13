Thai goalkeeper thanks Lloyd for reaching out after thrashing

FILE PHOTO: Jun 11, 2019; Reims, FRANCE; United States forward Carli Lloyd (10) greets Thailand goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying (18) after their match in group stage play during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 at Stade Auguste-Delaune. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Thailand goalkeeper Sukanya Chor Charoenying endured a humiliating night conceding 13 goals to the United States in the women’s World Cup on Tuesday but paid tribute to American forward Carli Lloyd for offering words of encouragement after the loss.

World champions the U.S. were ruthless in their demolition of the Asian side in their opening Group F match in Reims, France with 36-year-old Lloyd grabbing the final goal in stoppage time.

Sukanya, however, wrote a message of thanks to Lloyd on Twitter alongside a picture of the two embracing after the final whistle at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

“Thanks so much, Lloyd. Your words that you told me make me strong. Keep going for this tournament and so on. Firstly, I felt disappointment in worst situation but this is the biggest experience in my life,” Sukanya said on Thursday.

Thailand are making their second successive World Cup finals appearance but failed to make it out of the group stage last time out in Canada, 2015.

Lloyd responded to Sukanya with a message of hope for the rest of the tournament.

“All you can do is give it your best each and every day. Keep fighting and never give up!! Still 2 more games to play,” she said.

It will be difficult for Thailand to bounce back given their next opponents are 2016 Olympic silver medalists Sweden on Sunday, while the U.S. face Chile later on that day.