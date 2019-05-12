Soccer: U.S. beat South Africa 3-0 in Women's World Cup warm-up

May 12, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; USA midfielder Samantha Mewis (3) celebrates with midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) after scoring a goal against South Africa during the first half during a Countdown to the Cup Women's Soccer match at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

SANTA CLARA (Reuters) - The United States got a goal in each half through Samantha Mewis and a late third from substitute Carli Lloyd to earn a 3-0 win over South Africa in a Women’s World Cup warm-up in California on Sunday.

Mewis got the opener after 37 minutes with a shot under the keeper from 20 meters after some nice footwork outside the box.

She struck again from close range 12 minutes from time before Lloyd’s 108th international goal in added time put a more respectable sheen on the scoreline for the hosts who dominated the first of three friendlies ahead of next month’s World Cup.

The U.S., World Cup winners in 1991, 1999 and 2015, play New Zealand on May 16 and Mexico 10 days later before heading to France to face Group F opponents Thailand, Chile and Sweden.

South Africa, who had Noko Matlou taken off on a stretcher in the 51st minute, are playing at the World Cup for the first time. They will face Norway in a June 2 friendly before lining up against Group B rivals Spain, Germany and China.

The tournament kicks off on June 7 when hosts France play South Korea.