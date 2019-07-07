USWNT to be honored with New York parade

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Final - United States v Netherlands - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 7, 2019 Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. celebrate winning the women's world cup REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The United States women’s national team will be honored Wednesday with a parade in New York City.

The Americans won their second straight World Cup title on Sunday, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in Lyon, France.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the parade on Twitter immediately after the team’s win.

“To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country - and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam”

The team also was honored with a parade in lower Manhattan in 2015 — the most recent sports team to be celebrated in New York.

This was the fourth Women’s World Cup victory for the Americans, following wins in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

—Field Level Media