WWC roundup: U.S. beats Chile; Sweden thumps Thailand to advance

Carli Lloyd scored twice to help the United States defeat Chile 3-0 at Parc de Princes in Paris on Sunday to advance to the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup.

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group F - United States v Chile - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - June 16, 2019 Carli Lloyd of the U.S. celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The U.S. will play Sweden (2-0-0, six points) at Le Havre, France, on Thursday to decide the Group F winner.

With the U.S. up 3-0 in the 81st minute, Lloyd put a penalty kick left of the goal. Had she scored, she would have been the first woman with two World Cup hat tricks. Julie Ertz also scored for the U.S.

The 36-year-old Lloyd gave the U.S. the 1-0 lead in the 11th minute to set a record by scoring in her sixth straight World Cup match. She had an 18-yard half-volley after Becky Sauerbrunn sent a deep service that was poorly cleared by Chile’s Su Helen Galaz.

Ertz’s first career World Cup goal made it 2-0 in the 26th minute, thanks to a corner kick by Tierna Davidson. Lloyd tripled the advantage in the 35th minute on a headed ball from Davidson’s corner.

Chile (0-2-0, zero points) did not have a shot on Alyssa Naeher.

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

Sweden (2-0-0, six points) clinched a spot in the round of 16 with the win over Thailand in Group F play in Nice, France.

Thailand (0-2-0, zero points) has been outscored 18-1 after its opening loss to the United States, which won 13-0.

Sweden’s Linda Sembrant kicked off the scoring in the sixth minute, and Kosovare Asllani and Fridolina Rolfo added goals before halftime, giving Sweden three goals in the first half for the first time in World Cup play since 1991.

Lina Hurtig and Elin Rubensson scored second-half goals for Sweden, while Kanjana Sung-Ngoen adding a goal for Thailand in the closing minutes.

