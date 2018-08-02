Hungary's OTP to buy SocGen's Bulgaria, Albania units

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank (OTPB.BU) has signed a deal to purchase Societe Generale’s (SOGN.PA) Bulgarian and Albanian units, solidifying its position in Bulgaria and entering a new market in Albania, it announced on Thursday.

France’s Societe Generale is disposing of units that either lack critical size or potential for synergies within the group.

OTP Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi had flagged the possibilities of acquisitions in April.

OTP’s Bulgarian unit DSK Bank will acquire 99.74 percent of Societe Generale Expressbank AD, which has a market share of about 6.7 percent and is the seventh largest bank in Bulgaria. It is active in both the retail and corporate segments.

“As a result of the acquisition, OTP Group will further strengthen its market position in Bulgaria,” OTP said in a statement on the Budapest bourse’s website, adding that its operations in Bulgaria since launching there in 2003 have been profitable.

DSK is Bulgaria’s second largest lender and the deal, pending regulatory approvals, is likely to boost its market share in terms of assets to about 19 percent.

OTP also said it signed a deal to acquire an 88.89 percent shareholding of Banka Societe Generale Albania, which has a market share of almost 6 percent.

OTP did not reveal the price paid for the two banks, or any further details.

Both transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, pending regulatory approval, OTP said.

It added that it was also in talks with Societe Generale about entering into a services agreement that would allow the provision of mutual services in various fields of banking in Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Hungary.