PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) expects penalties related to its dispute with U.S. authorities over international sanctions violations will be close to 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion), it said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows French bank Societe Generale headquarters buildings in La Defense near Paris, France, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

SocGen said it has entered “a phase of more active discussions” with U.S. authorities and reiterated that it expects the matter to be settled in the coming weeks.

($1 = 0.8610 euros)