FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 4, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

SocGen reaches deal to resolve Libya and IBOR rates probes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said on Monday it had reached agreements in principle with U.S. and French authorities to resolve probes on its transactions in Libya and on its handling of the ‘IBOR’ money market rates.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of French bank Societe Generale is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

SocGen added that penalties to be paid as a result of this had already been covered by earlier provisions and booked into the bank’s accounts. SocGen had previously booked a 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) provision regarding those various probes.

Last year, SocGen agreed to pay 1 billion euros to settle a long-running dispute with the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA).

    The French bank reached an 11th-hour settlement over LIA allegations that trades were secured as part of a “fraudulent and corrupt scheme” involving the payment of $58.5 million by SocGen to a Panamanian-registered company.

    SocGen also denied over the weekend any boardroom talks over a merger with Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.