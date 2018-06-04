FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018

SocGen upgraded to 'buy' by brokerage Kepler on UniCredit merger talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Brokerage Kepler raised its rating on France’s Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) to “buy” from “hold” on Monday, following the Financial Times’ report that UniCredit (CRDI.MI) was exploring a merger with SocGen.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of French bank Societe Generale is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo -

“Société Générale is now at play, in our view, and this warrants an upgrade of our rating from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’,” Kepler wrote in a note.

    On Sunday, SocGen denied “any board discussion regarding a potential merger with UniCredit”, according to an emailed statement to Reuters. UniCredit declined to comment on the FT report, while saying their ‘Transform 2019’ turnaround plan is based on “organic assumptions”.

    Reporting by Blandine Henault and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
