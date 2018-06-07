FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

SocGen CEO dismisses talk of pending cross-border mergers in Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Cross-border bank mergers in Europe at the moment offer insufficient synergies between retail markets, Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Frederic Oudea, Chief Executive Officer of French bank Societe Generale, arrives to attend a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France’s third-biggest bank recently denied rumors about a potential tie-up with Italy’s Unicredit (CRDI.MI).

“I don’t believe at all that we are currently in a situation to see cross-border mergers because the environment still is not that clear,” Oudea told a Goldman Sachs investor conference on Thursday, according to a transcript of his speech by Thomson Reuters StreetEvents.

“I don’t believe today you have very significant synergies between retail activities in different markets,” Oudea said.

    “And really, I think, it’s not the priority. For us, the priority is to deliver our business plan”.

    Oudea reiterated, however, that there were too many banks in Europe and that over the long term a reshuffle was needed.

    In the current environment, he said, domestic retail consolidation was the most obvious option.

    Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Leigh Thomas and Jason Neely

