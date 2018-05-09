SocGen poaches head of equities trading from BofAML

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) named Alexandre Fleury as head of equities and equity derivatives, it said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows French bank Societe Generale headquarters buildings in La Defense near Paris, France, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Fleury was previously global head of equities structured products and structured financing at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N).

He would replace Richard Quessette who had left the firm in late April.

“This appointment will allow the bank to strengthen its edge as a global leader in derivatives,” Frank Drouet, SocGen’s head of global markets said in a statement.