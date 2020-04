FILE PHOTO: The headquarter skyscraper offices of Societe Generale stand at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s third-biggest bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday evening it would publish first-quarter results on April 30 before market opening, instead of May 6.

It did not provide any more details in the statement.