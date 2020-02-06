French bank SocGen boosts capital in fourth-quarter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the French bank Societe Generale is seen in front of the bank's headquarters building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), France’s third-biggest bank, boosted its capital following asset sales in 2019 and said on Thursday that it would introduce a new shareholder remuneration policy in 2020 that would include a possibility of share-buybacks.

SocGen guided that its profitability would improve in 2020, but it fell short of mentioning its earlier return on tangible equity guidance of 9% to 10% (ROTE) in its press release. Its ROTE in 2019 stood at 6.2%.

SocGen’s revenue rose 4.8% in the fourth quarter to 6.21 billion euros ($6.8 billion), while net income declined 4.6% to 654 million euros.

Its common equity tier one ratio - a key measure of financial health - rose to 12.7% at end-Dec from 12.5% at end-September.