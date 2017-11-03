FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen increases provisions for legal disputes
November 3, 2017 / 5:55 AM / a few seconds ago

SocGen increases provisions for legal disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said on Friday that resolving two legal disputes with U.S. authorities was a matter of the coming weeks and months, as it tacked on 300 million euros ($350 million) to its litigation reserves.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo on the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

SocGen also reported a 15 percent fall in third-quarter net income to 932 million euros, that came below analysts’ estimates of 1.00 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

“Societe Generale is currently in discussions with the U.S. authorities over two litigations, LIA (Libya Investment Authority) and IBOR in order to reach an agreement to resolve these matters, and has decided, as a precautionary measure, to increase the provision for disputes,” the bank said in a statement, adding that the overall amount of its litigation provisions reached 2.2 billion euros.

“A resolution of these two matters could be reached in the coming weeks or months.”

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

