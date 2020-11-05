Trading rebound helps France's SocGen swing back to profit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France's third-biggest listed bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA swung back to profit in the third quarter, as its equity trading business continued to recover from a weak start to the year.

Chief executive Frederic Oudea has accelerated initiativesto overhaul the bank’s retail and markets activities after twoconsecutive quarterly losses.

Societe Generale said on Thursday its net income rose by0.9% to 862 million euros ($1.01 billion), while revenue fell2.9% to 5.81 billion euros in the third quarter.

“Q3 results illustrate the ability of all our businesses torebound, after the exceptional lockdown period that we haveexperienced, and to adapt to a still very uncertainenvironment,” Oudea said in a statement.

Equity trading revenue rose 5.1% year-on-year while fixedincome trading revenue rose 9.4% in the latest quarter.

The bank has put equity and credit structured products underreview earlier in the year after business was hit by market volatility and dividend cancellations due to the coronavirus crisis.

It said on Thursday it was reducing its exposure to the most complex products.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)