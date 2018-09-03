FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 8:20 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Facebook definition of 'terrorism' helps states mute dissent: U.N. expert

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Facebook needs to narrow its “sweeping” definition of terrorism to stop governments arbitrarily blocking legitimate opposition groups and dissenting voices, a U.N. Human Rights Council independent expert said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted as they pose with mobile devices in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“The use of overly broad and imprecise definitions as the basis for regulating access to and the use of Facebook’s platform may lead to discriminatory implementation, over-censoring and arbitrary denial of access to and use of Facebook’s services,” said Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, U.N. special rapporteur on protecting rights while countering terrorism.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
