ABIDJAN (Reuters) - The Ivorian arm of French bank Societe Generale made a net profit of 42 billion CFA francs ($72 million) in 2018, up 6 percent from 39.62 billion CFA francs in 2017, a company statement in newspaper Fraternite Matin showed on Thursday.

The local business said it would pay a gross dividend of 225 CFA francs per share for 2018, down from 645 CFA francs per share the previous year.