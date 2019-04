FILE PHOTO: The logo of Societe Generale is pictured outside the headquarters of the French bank at the financial and business district of La Defense at Puteaux near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) plans to cut about 600 jobs at its investment banking unit in Paris and a few hundreds more in London and New York, a source at the bank said on Friday.

SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said two months ago the bank would cut costs by 500 million euros ($561 million) at its corporate and investment banking unit after its profits fell by half in the fourth quarter.