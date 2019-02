FILE PHOTO: A general view shows French bank Societe Generale headquarters buildings in La Defense near Paris, France, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - French bank Societe General SA is planning to cut thousands of jobs at its global banking and investor solutions unit, as it looks to offset cost pressure from regulation, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is also looking to find a partner for its cash-equity business, the report added.

Societe Generale did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.