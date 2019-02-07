French bank SocGen cuts targets after suffering market downturn hit

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s third largest listed bank Societe Generale cut its profitability target after a market downturn hit its investment and corporate banking unit during the fourth quarter.

The logo of Societe Generale bank is pictured on an office building in Nantes, France, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The bank expects its return on tangible equity to be between 9-10 percent in 2020, down from a previous target of 11.5 percent. Societe Generale also said it would not meet its 3 percent revenue growth target.

The bank cut its forecasts after revenue fell 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter to 5.93 billion euros ($6.7 billion), in line with analyst forecasts collected by Infront Data.

The bank had issued a profit warning three weeks ago.

The company’s corporate and investment banking unit saw its profit fall by more than half during the quarter as a result of a general market downturn.

“In a rough environment, most notably at the end of last year, the performance of our market activities was disappointing,” SocGen’s Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said in a video published on the bank’s website.

Big European banks such as Societe Generale are struggling to find new profit sources after years of rock-bottom interest rates have limited returns in retail banking, while corporate and investment banking is vulnerable to financial market swings.

SocGen’s cross-town rival BNP Paribas this week also cut its financial targets after reporting its first loss on market activities since the financial crisis, more than a decade ago.

Deutsche Bank also posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss at its investment bank last week.

Following the dismal performance of its market activities, Societe Generale - like BNP Paribas- has decided to cut 500 million euros in costs at its corporate and investment banking arm. The bank will also sell or close down some of its businesses.

The bank has already closed its proprietary trading desk in Hong Kong.

Societe Generale also replaced Frank Drouet, the head of market activities, by the deputy chief risk officer Jean-Francois Gregoire.

SocGen’s CEO also said the macroeconomic outlook has become more challenging for his bank in the past quarter with geopolitical uncertainties, a economic slowdown in the eurozone and lower expected interest rates all having an impact.

In order to protect its profitability, the bank will intensify its plan to dispose assets. SocGen now targets selling units handling a total of 6 percent to 7 percent of its total assets, up from 5 percent until now.

SocGen has sold banks in Belgium, Bulgaria, Serbia, Moldova and South Africa over the past few months. The bank still intends to sell divisions that lack critical size on their markets and do not allow synergies with the rest of the group.