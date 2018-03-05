FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

SOCO International says ends deal talks with Kuwait Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London-listed SOCO International said on Monday it had ended merger talks with Kuwait Energy after failing to agree terms.

The company, which has assets in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola, had announced the talks on Jan. 8, confirming a report by Reuters.

SOCO said on Monday it had “terminated these discussions because it could not reach agreement with Kuwait Energy on the basis for an acceptable transaction”, but continued to evaluate other opportunities.

Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
