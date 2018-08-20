FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 20, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

PepsiCo to buy Israel's SodaStream in $3.2 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PepsiCo (PEP.O) is buying household drink-machine maker SodaStream (SODA.TA) (SODA.O) in a $3.2 billion deal, it said on Monday, seeking an edge in health-conscious beverages as it battles chief rival Coca-Cola (KO.N).

FILE PHOTO: Employees pack boxes of the SodaStream product at the factory in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

PepsiCo will acquire SodaStream for $144 per share in cash, representing a 10.9 percent premium to the Friday closing price of SodaStream’s U.S.-listed stock.

SodaStream, which makes machines that turn tap water into carbonated water, will help diversify PepsiCo’s portfolio of snacks and beverages. The Purchase, New York-based group will use cash on hand to fund the acquisition.

SodaStream’s Israel-listed shares will be halted for trading until its Nasdaq-listed stock opens later on Monday, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said in a statement.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.