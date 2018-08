(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) said on Monday it would buy Israel-based Sodastream (SODA.TA), which makes fizzy drink-making household devices, in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Employees pack boxes of the SodaStream product at the factory in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

PepsiCo will acquire Sodastream for $144 per share in cash, the companies said in a statement.