FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Services group Sodexo buying U.S. firm Centerplate for $675 million​
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 15, 2017 / 7:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Services group Sodexo buying U.S. firm Centerplate for $675 million​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) is buying Centerplate, a U.S. company that provides food and hospitality services, for $675 million to expand in the U.S. sports and leisure market.

Sodexo, which is the world’s second-biggest catering services company behind Compass Group (CPG.L), said the takeover would increase its presence in sports hospitality, given that Centerplate runs services at events such as the American Football Super Bowl and basketball tournaments.

Sodexo is buying Centerplate from private equity firm Olympus Partners, and it added that the takeover was expected to be add to its earnings from 2018 onwards.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.