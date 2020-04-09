Catering group Sodexo sees up to 2.8 billion euro second-half sales hit as virus bites

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

(Reuters) - French catering and food services group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) on Thursday said it estimated a 25% revenue hit in the second half of its 2020 financial year, compared to the previous year, with its clients compelled to shut or scale down activities worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Paris-based firm, which ranks among the world’s largest catering groups alongside Britain’s Compass (CPG.L), said it expected a shortfall of 2.4 billion euros to 2.8 billion euros, with most of the impact expected in the current quarter ending in May.

For the six months to the end of February, reported a first-half revenue of 11.7 billion euros ($12.7 billion), up 3.2% from the previous year.

The company’s chief executive, Denis Machuel, said a number of sites had either fully or partially closed across its education, sports, leisure and corporate businesses.

“We immediately identified all means to reduce our costs, reduce our capex and ensure that we collect and protect our cash to reduce the impact of this revenue shortfall,” he said, adding that Sodexo was using all proposed government measures to protect employment.

Last week, Sodexo said Machuel and other top managers had agreed to pay cuts to help fund a 30 million euro support programme for employees facing lay-offs.

“We know that this situation will have a significant impact on our results for the year,” he added.

Sodexo had suspended its full-year guidance last month, as clients, which range from England’s Royal Ascot Racecourse to the U.S. Marine Corps, downsized or closed offices, sporting events, cultural destinations, airline lounges, conference centres, schools and colleges.