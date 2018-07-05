France's Sodexo keeps goals despite weaker third-quarter sales

PARIS (Reuters) - French food services and facilities management group Sodexo (EXHO.PA) on Thursday reported slower third-quarter sales growth amid continued weakness in its North American business in healthcare and in education services.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Sodexo, which has put an action plan in place to bolster sales and margins, kept its recently reduced targets for sales growth and margins for the 2017/18 full year.

“The key actions we identified to improve short-term performance and to drive growth in the longer term are being rolled out across the group,” CEO Denis Machuel said.

“While it is still early in the process, we remain confident in the benefits that they will deliver,” he added.

Sodexo, the world’s second-biggest catering company after Compass Group (CPG.L), said third-quarter organic sales growth slowed to 1.4 percent from 1.7 percent in the first-half.

This was however above average analysts expectations of 0.7 percent sales growth for the third-quarter.

Sodexo reiterated its forecast that it expected to deliver organic revenue growth of between 1-1.5 percent for the full 2018 fiscal year, and an underlying profit margin of around 5.7 percent.

Machuel, who became Sodexo’s boss in January, recently reshuffled the executive committee to boost client focus and efficiency in execution.

Sodexo had warned in April of weakness at its North American business as cost savings to improve profits in that region had not yet kicked in. Profits from several large contracts also had a slower ramp up.

Sodexo, like rivals Elior (ELIOR.PA) and Compass, also faces a tough competitive environment in Europe, notably due to higher food and wages costs.

All three companies are now headed by recently appointed chief executives.

Elior unveiled its own reboot strategy last month and Sodexo will hold an investor day on Sept. 6 where it is likely to discuss its financial goals.

Sodexo shares have lost 26 percent so far this year.