Online lender SoFi appoints Michelle Gill CFO

(Reuters) - Online lender Social Finance Inc on Monday named Michelle Gill its chief financial officer, as new Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto puts together his team following a raft of top-level executive exits.

Gill, who joins from TPG Sixth Street Partners, will replace interim-CFO Steven Freiberg, effective April 30.

The San Francisco-based lender, known as SoFi, brought in Twitter executive Anthony Noto as chief executive after the departure of Mike Cagney.

In September, Cagney left following an investigation into claims that current and former employees were sexually harassed at work.

Other senior executives who resigned over the past few months included Chief Revenue Officer Michael Tannenbaum and Chief Technology Officer June Ou.

The exits raised doubts about SoFi’s strategy and an IPO that many investors and analysts have been expecting.

SoFi was launched in 2011 as an online lender that primarily refinanced student loans for young, affluent borrowers and later expanded into a range of financial services.

The company was worth $4.3 billion as of its last round of funding in February 2017.