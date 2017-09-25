SoFi's chief technology officer to step down

NEW YORK (Reuters) - June Ou, chief technology officer of online lender Social Finance Inc and wife of its former CEO Mike Cagney, plans to leave the company, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The SoFi logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Social Finance Inc/Handout via REUTERS

The exact date of her departure from SoFi, has yet to be decided, according to the source. Ou did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ou, who joined SoFi in 2012 and is also the company’s vice president of engineering, is the latest senior executive to depart the embattled financial technology firm.

Earlier this month Cagney, one of the most prominent executives in the fintech sector, announced he would step down after the company said it had launched an investigation into claims that current and former employees were sexually harassed at work.

SoFi, one of the most valuable fintech startups, also faces lawsuits alleging employees were sexually harassed.

Other senior executives to have recently left SoFi include the former chief financial officer, Nino Fanlo and Michael Tannenbaum, former chief revenue officer.

The company rose to prominence by offering loans to students from elite institutions such as Stanford and Harvard and young people skeptical of traditional banks in the wake of the financial crisis.