SoftBank to launch service to help power self-driving buses, farm machinery

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp said on Monday it will launch a service that uses satellite navigation data and its network of mobile base stations to help power self-driving buses, drones and farm machinery.

The service, which will begin trials in Japan next month before expanding nationwide in November, aims to provide centimeter-level positioning to the autonomous tech that is beginning to be introduced across a range of industries, the company said in a statement.

Kajima Corp, one of Japan’s big four construction firms, will trial the service with construction site monitoring drones. SoftBank’s own SB Drive, which is developing self-driving tech for buses, will also run trials.