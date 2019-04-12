Factbox: SoftBank's transportation bets

(Reuters) - In addition investing more than $25 billion in Didi, Uber, Ola, Grab and Cruise, SoftBank Group Corp and its investment arms have poured another $5 billion into eight companies involved in some aspect of transportation.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Among the startups that are part of SoftBank’s growing web:

- Chehaodua, a Chinese online vehicle retailer whose brand name is Guazi. Investment: $1.5 billion

- Manbang, a Chinese logistics group that merged with Huochebang (Full Truck Alliance). Investment: $1 billion.

- Nuro, a U.S. maker of automated delivery robots. Investment: $940 million.

- Auto1 Group, a German online auto retailer. Investment: $560 million.

- Cambridge Mobile Telematics, a U.S. provider of data analytics. Investment: $500 million.

- Zume Pizza, a U.S. developer of automated delivery vehicles. Investment: $375 million.

- Loggi, a Brazilian logistics firm. Investment: $111 million.

- Zhong An, a Chinese online insurance provider. Investment: $100 million.

Source: CB Insights