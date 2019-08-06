Softbank acquires 8.1% stake in Brazil's Banco Inter via share offering

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) has acquired a 8.1% stake in the Brazilian online lender Banco Inter SA (BIDI4.SA) through a share offering that concluded last week, according to a securities filing published on Tuesday.

Banco Inter raised 1.3 billion reais ($329.20 million) in a primary share offering to fund its expansion, pricing its units, comprised by one common share and two preferred shares, at 39.99 reais. SoftBank acquired 760 million reais in units.