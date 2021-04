FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Corp said its newly-appointed Chief Executive Junichi Miyakawa was buying 20 billion yen $180.55 million) worth of the company’s shares.

SoftBank will provide financing to Miyakawa for the share purchases, it said in a statement.