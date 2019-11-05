Business News
November 5, 2019 / 8:10 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

SoftBank Corp CEO says WeWork Japan can become profitable 'in near future'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp. President and CEO Ken Miyauchi in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp 9484.T CEO Ken Miyauchi said on Tuesday WeWork’s Japanese business can become profitable “in the near future”.

WeWork Japan, a joint venture between the office-space sharing startup, telco SoftBank Corp and its parent SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), is growing well with high occupancy rates, executives said at a news conference.

SoftBank Group was forced to bail out U.S-based WeWork after its IPO attempt flopped and is leading a restructuring at the money-losing firm.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar

