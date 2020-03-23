Factbox: SoftBank's key assets

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) plans to raise up to 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) by selling or monetizing assets to buy back 2 trillion yen of its shares and reduce debt, it said on Monday.

SoftBank did not specify what would be sold. Below are its major assets:

** Alibaba Group Holding (BABA.N) (9988.HK)

Owns 28.9% voting rights of the Chinese e-commerce group.

SoftBank previously monetized part of its stake ahead of the 2016 acquisition of chip designer Arm.

** SoftBank Corp (9434.T)

Owns 66.5% voting rights of the Japanese telecoms carrier after its December 2018 listing.

SoftBank in February said that it would use almost a third of its stake in the telco to raise up to $4.5 billion from 16 domestic and foreign institutions.

** Sprint Corp (S.N)

Owns 84.4% voting rights of the U.S. mobile carrier, which will be merged with T-Mobile US (TMUS.O).

** Z Holdings Corp (4689.T)

Owns 48.2% voting rights of Z Holdings, which aims to merge internet company Yahoo Japan and chat app operator Line Corp (3938.T) in October.

Z Holdings owns online fashion retailer Zozo Inc (3092.T) and has a stake in mail order company Askul Corp (2678.T).

** Arm

Owns 100% voting rights of the UK-based chip designer, which SoftBank purchased for $31 billion in 2016. Arm is due for a stock market relisting by 2023.

** SB Investment Advisers (SBIA)

The wholly owned subsidiary manages the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund.

SBIA is eligible for management fees and performance fees depending on the performance of the fund, which has recorded two consecutive quarters of losses. SoftBank also invests in the fund as a limited partner.

** Brightstar Global Group Inc

Owns 89.5% voting rights of the U.S.-based mobile phone distributor.

Source: SoftBank Group, Reuters reports

($1 = 109.8200 yen)