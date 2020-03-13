Technology News
March 13, 2020 / 12:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

SoftBank Group to buy back as much as 7 percent of its shares

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said it will buy back up to 7 percent of its own shares for as much as 500 billion yen ($4.77 billion).

The buyback will begin on Monday and will take place over a year, the company said in a press release through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Softbank’s shares skidded more than 6 percent in early trading to 3,700 yen as the Tokyo market slumped further on concern over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
