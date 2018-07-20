SoftBank's Vision Fund to invest $1 billion in China AI startup: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund is seeking to invest almost $1 billion in SenseTime Group Ltd, a Chinese facial recognition technology developer, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The fund and SenseTime are finalizing the terms of the deal and the details could still change, Bloomberg reported here citing sources.

SenseTime in May raised $620 million in a round of funding from Fidelity International, Hopu Capital, Silver Lake and Tiger Global, and $600 million in April led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

A SenseTime spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.