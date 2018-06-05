FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 5, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SoftBank's ARM cedes control of Chinese operations to local joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Tuesday its subsidiary ARM Holdings will cede control of its Chinese operations to a new joint venture with Chinese partners, a move aimed at expanding its business in the country.

FILE PHOTO: Shop employees of SoftBank Corp work outside its branch in Tokyo, Japan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

Chip designer ARM will sell 51 percent of ARM China for $775 million to unnamed investors in a transaction expected to close this month, SoftBank said in a statement, adding that the deal will lead to more opportunities in the Chinese market.

    SoftBank acquired ARM, Britain’s most valuable technology company, for $32 billion in 2016 in an all-equity deal. The Nikkei newspaper reported last month that the joint venture plans an initial public offering on a Chinese exchange

    Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.