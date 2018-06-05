SoftBank's ARM cedes control of Chinese operations to local joint venture

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Tuesday its subsidiary ARM Holdings will cede control of its Chinese operations to a new joint venture with Chinese partners, a move aimed at expanding its business in the country.

FILE PHOTO: Shop employees of SoftBank Corp work outside its branch in Tokyo, Japan, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

Chip designer ARM will sell 51 percent of ARM China for $775 million to unnamed investors in a transaction expected to close this month, SoftBank said in a statement, adding that the deal will lead to more opportunities in the Chinese market.

SoftBank acquired ARM, Britain’s most valuable technology company, for $32 billion in 2016 in an all-equity deal. The Nikkei newspaper reported last month that the joint venture plans an initial public offering on a Chinese exchange