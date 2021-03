FILE PHOTO: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday the conglomerate’s domestic internet business Z Holdings is in talks with South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang about bringing its services to Japan.