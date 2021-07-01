SoftBank to raise $7.35 billion in offshore bond sale

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it plans to raise $7.35 billion this month by selling U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, the Japanese conglomerate’s first such foreign bond sale in three years.

SoftBank plans to sell dollar bonds worth $3.85 billion with maturities ranging from 3.5 years to 10 years, and euro bonds worth 2.95 billion euros ($3.5 billion) with a similar duration.

The group, which hiked its capital commitment to the second Vision Fund to $40 billion, said proceeds from the latest bond issuance would be used to repay debt and general corporate purposes.

The bonds were given a BB-plus junk rating by S&P Global Ratings.

($1 = 0.8438 euros)