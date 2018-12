FILE PHOTO - A woman using a mobile phone walks past the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp’s mobile phone service was disrupted in some areas of Japan on Thursday, sending its shares down 6 percent.

A SoftBank spokeswoman said connection problems started around 1:39 p.m. (0439 GMT) in some areas.

No other details, including when full service would be restored, are as yet known, she said.