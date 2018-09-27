SoftBank to raise $100 billion fund every 2-3 years: Bloomberg

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) plans to create a new $100 billion fund every two to three years, its Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published on Thursday.

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Son has attracted more than $93 billion to his Vision Fund technology investment vehicle, and has flagged his intention to raise further financing.

Son plans to spend around $50 billion annually, he told Bloomberg. The Vision Fund has made investments in technology companies including ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and shared-office space firm WeWork.