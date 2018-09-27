FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 27, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

SoftBank to raise $100 billion fund every 2-3 years: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) plans to create a new $100 billion fund every two to three years, its Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published on Thursday.

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Son has attracted more than $93 billion to his Vision Fund technology investment vehicle, and has flagged his intention to raise further financing.

Son plans to spend around $50 billion annually, he told Bloomberg. The Vision Fund has made investments in technology companies including ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and shared-office space firm WeWork.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.