TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Monday that its Japanese telecommunications unit, SoftBank Corp, had made a preliminary application to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works behind a logo of Softbank Corp at its branch in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The move was expected after the conglomerate said this year it was making preparations for a listing.

SoftBank Corp will remain a major consolidated subsidiary after listing, SoftBank Group said in a statement.

Source text: bit.ly/2u2L0HG