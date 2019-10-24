India's Oyo launches Japan hotels in SoftBank JV

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian hospitality unicorn Oyo’s Japanese arm has launched operations in over 100 hotels across the East Asian nation in a joint venture with majority investor SoftBank Group Corp, as the company looks for a path to profitability.
Softbank has been struggling to raise money for a second investment fund after the failed public offering of office-rental company WeWork - one of its marquee investments - and due to questions about the profitability of others such as Oyo and taxi aggregator Uber.
The Japanese tech giant has already invested nearly $1 billion in Oyo.
The SoftBank-Oyo partnership, Oyo Hotels Japan, opened hotels in over 50 Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, Oyo said in a statement on Thursday.
It was not immediately known how much either of the companies have invested in the partnership, but a person aware of the development said SoftBank and its Vision Fund will have a 50% share in the venture.
(This story corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say company “has launched” hotels, not “set to launch”)
Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich