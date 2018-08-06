FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

SoftBank first-quarter profit jumps 49 percent on Flipkart stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Monday reported a 49 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by the sale of its stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart - the first public divestment by its Vision Fund.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The telecoms and technology firm’s profit was also bolstered by the sale of the majority of chip designer ARM Holding’s Chinese operations to a local consortium.

Profit for the three months through June was 715 billion yen ($6.42 billion) from 479 billion yen a year earlier, SoftBank said.

That compared with an average estimate of 447.5 billion yen from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors.

Reporting by Sam NusseyEditing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
