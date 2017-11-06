SoftBank Group second-quarter operating profit rises 21 percent on Vision Fund boost

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported on Monday a 21 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit as the value of its technology investments grew.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

The Japanese tech and telecoms firm is funneling money to U.S. firms as it invests in technology companies around the world, including through its $98 billion Vision Fund, as founder Masayoshi Son pursues his vision of a future driven by artificial intelligence, interconnected devices and robotics.

Profit for the July-September quarter rose to 395.6 billion yen ($3.46 billion) from 328.1 billion yen a year earlier, the company said. Excluding profit from the Vision Fund, income would have fallen 4 percent.

Son is under pressure to turn around its U.S. wireless unit Sprint Corp (S.N), especially after it broke off merger talks with T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O).

SoftBank said on Sunday it would raise its stake in Sprint to under 85 percent from 83 percent in a show of commitment to the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier which, while managing to grow its customer base, has relied on heavy discounting to do so and is weighed down with $38 billion of debt.